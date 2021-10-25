Xi stresses advocating common values of humanity for building better world

Xinhua) October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for efforts to vigorously advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, and work together to provide the right guiding philosophy for building a better world.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

