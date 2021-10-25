National conditions, people's support key to a country's path: Xi

Xinhua) 13:10, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- In judging whether a country's path works, one needs to see whether it conforms to national conditions and wins the people's support, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

Whether a country's path of development works is judged, first and foremost, by whether it fits the country's conditions, whether it follows the development trend of the times, whether it brings about economic growth, social advancement, better livelihoods and social stability, whether it has the people's endorsement and support, and whether it contributes to the progressive cause of humanity, he said.

