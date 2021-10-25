Xi calls for putting people front and center

Xinhua) 13:13, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on countries around the world to put their people front and center, and strive to realize development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.

Noting that development is meaningful only when it is for the people's interests, and can sustain only when it is motivated by the people, Xi said that it is also important to strengthen the people's capacity for development, foster a development environment where everyone takes part and has a share, and create a development paradigm where its outcome benefits every person in every country more directly and fairly.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)