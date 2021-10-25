Xi calls for opposing hegemony, power politics

October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on the world to follow the prevailing trend of history, and choose cooperation over confrontation, openness over seclusion, and mutual benefit over zero-sum games.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

"We shall be firm in opposing all forms of hegemony and power politics, as well as all forms of unilateralism and protectionism," Xi said.

