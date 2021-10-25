Xi hails China's major contribution to human rights cause in China, world

Xinhua) 13:19, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has blazed a path of human rights development that is consistent with the trend of the times and carries distinct Chinese features, thus making major contribution to human rights progress in China and the international human rights cause, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)