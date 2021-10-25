Home>>
Xi: Let us stand on the right side of history
(Xinhua) 13:46, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for joint efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, saying that "let us join hands, stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress, and work tirelessly for the lasting and peaceful development of the world."
Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.
