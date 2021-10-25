Xi reiterates China's commitment to peaceful development, reform and opening-up, multilateralism

Xinhua) 13:18, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday reiterated China's commitment to peaceful development, reform and opening-up and multilateralism.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

"Standing at a new historical starting point, China will stay committed to the path of peaceful development and always be a builder of world peace. China will stay committed to the path of reform and opening-up and always be a contributor to global development. China will stay committed to the path of multilateralism and always be a defender of the international order," Xi said.

