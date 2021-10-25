Past 50 years see China's peaceful development, dedication to welfare of all humanity: Xi

Xinhua) 13:17, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The past five decades since the People's Republic of China (PRC) restored its lawful seat in the United Nations have witnessed China's peaceful development and its commitment and dedication to the welfare of all humanity, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the PRC in the United Nations.

"For these 50 years, the Chinese people have demonstrated an untiring spirit and kept to the right direction of China's development amidst changing circumstances, thus writing an epic chapter in the development of China and humanity," Xi said.

The Chinese people, Xi said, have stood in solidarity and cooperation with people around the world and upheld international equity and justice, contributing significantly to world peace and development.

They have upheld the authority and sanctity of the United Nations and practiced multilateralism, and China's cooperation with the United Nations has deepened steadily, Xi added.

