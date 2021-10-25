Xi stresses efforts to uphold UN's authority, standing

Xinhua) 13:09, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for efforts to resolutely uphold the authority and standing of the United Nations (UN), and work together to practice true multilateralism.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the UN.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind requires a strong UN and reform and development of the global governance system, he noted.

Xi called on countries to uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China will be happy to work with all countries under the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to explore new ideas and new models of cooperation and keep enriching the practice of multilateralism under new circumstances, Xi said.

