Interview: Veteran Ethiopian diplomat says restoration of China's lawful seat in UN propels global development

Xinhua) 11:19, October 25, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The restoration of China's lawful seat in the United Nations in 1971 was a milestone moment that injected momentum in propelling global development, said Teruneh Zenna, Ethiopia's former ambassador to the United Nations.

China, as a responsible major country, "has played an active role in the UN peacekeeping operations and influenced the organization to adhere to its guiding principles," Zenna told Xinhua recently.

Sharing his memory about China's restoration of its lawful seat in the United Nations, Zenna said there was unparalleled jubilation during that historic moment.

"It was a great victory for the People's Republic of China when the resolution was presented and passed," he said.

According to Zenna, China's engagement with the United Nations has been paramount to global development, including its involvement in the UN peacekeeping mission as China became one of the top ten UN personnel contributors.

"China is now engaging in world peace and security issues through the United Nations and its voluntary contribution has increased over time with many Chinese peacekeeping troops largely deployed in Africa," he added.

Zenna underscored that China's fast economic development has made great contributions to the development and prosperity of the world, particularly to African economies.

"China has been doing a lot in the economic area and its projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative which is expected to help over 150 world nations interconnect," the diplomat said.

The veteran diplomat spoke highly of China's support to African countries in various fields of development, including the infrastructure sector.

"During the past 10 to 15 years, China has invested in Africa significantly and assisted African countries in building their infrastructures," Zenna said.

He noted that Ethiopia has achieved growth miracle during the past decade because of the Chinese assistance and investment, "to which we are very thankful."

The diplomat further stressed that China's support to multilateralism is a positive imperative to global cooperation on the fight against terrorism, inequality and global pandemic.

China's development vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, which is based on respect and understanding of one's culture, civilization, motto and principles, is also very critical, he stressed.

"I appreciate this principle of mutual development and building a global community, which also builds a new future for humanity. It is very important," he said.

