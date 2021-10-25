Xi calls for closer cooperation to address global challenges, issues

Xinhua) 13:18, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to step up cooperation, and work together to address the various challenges and global issues facing humanity.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

The international community is confronted by regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity, said Xi. "Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms and more active regional cooperation, can these issues be addressed effectively."

