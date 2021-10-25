Xi says restoration of PRC's seat in UN has significant, far-reaching importance

Xinhua) 13:24, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations (UN) was a momentous event for the world and the UN, which was of significant and far-reaching importance for both China and the wider world.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the PRC's lawful seat in the UN.

The restoration of the PRC's lawful seat in the UN marked the return of the Chinese people, or one-fourth of the world's population, back to the UN stage, Xi said.

The restoration came as a result of joint efforts of all peace-loving countries that stood up for justice in the world, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)