Xi pledges to join PNG for community with shared future for China, Pacific island nations

Xinhua) 14:16, October 26, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the Chinese side stands ready to work with Papua New Guinea (PNG) to build a community with a shared future for China and Pacific island nations.

During a telephone conversation with PNG's Prime Minister James Marape, Xi noted that the country has important influence in the Pacific islands region, and China would like to join hands with PNG to maintain the general direction of bilateral friendly cooperation.

He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and PNG 45 years ago, the two sides have always treated each other equally and with respect, and supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, maintained peace and stability in the South Pacific region, and promoted regional development and prosperity.

The relationship between China and Papua New Guinea has become a role model of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation among countries of different sizes and different social systems, Xi said.

China firmly supports PNG in taking a development path that suits its national conditions and is willing to work with PNG to push bilateral relations to a higher level, he added.

The Chinese side is willing to continue to provide PNG with economic and technical assistance with no political conditions attached, and provide various support for PNG in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The two sides should work together to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction, resource protection and utilization, and promote cooperation in the joint construction of the Belt and Road to reap more fruits, Xi noted.

Xi also said that the two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and multilateral occasions, deal with challenges such as climate change, actively carry out the Global Development Initiative, stick to true multilateralism, and safeguard international equity and justice, as well as the common interests of developing countries.

For his part, Marape said PNG was among the first Pacific island countries to recognize that there is only one China in the world 45 years ago, adding that since then, bilateral relations have maintained a sound momentum of development.

He expressed gratitude to China for its selfless support for PNG's economic and social development over the years and its invaluable help to PNG in its fight against COVID-19.

Calling China a sincere partner and reliable friend of PNG, he said his country cherishes the friendly relations with China, admires President Xi's outstanding global leadership, and appreciates the Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development Initiative proposed by China.

PNG will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy, and hopes to learn from China's experience in poverty alleviation and other fields, expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, Marape said, also welcoming more Chinese enterprises to invest and carry out cooperation in his country.

