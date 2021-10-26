Xi calls for building closer China-Pakistan community with shared future in new era

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows an Orange Line metro train leaving a station in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore. As an early-harvest project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Orange Line will further strengthen bilateral traditional friendship and usher in new opportunities for locals heading to a better life. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged China and Pakistan to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era in a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the past 70 years since the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, no matter how the international situation may change, the two sides have always stood side by side in weal and woe, Xi noted.

China and Pakistan have worked together to tackle risks and challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, through which strategic mutual trust has been consolidated and strategic cooperation deepened, he said, adding that history has fully proved that the two countries are each other's most reliable iron-clad brother.

The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, with more sources of turbulence and risks around the world, he said.

Under the new circumstances, Xi called on the two countries to stand together even more firmly and push forward the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Xi stressed that China supports Pakistan in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions and is willing to share China's high-quality development opportunities with Pakistan.

The two sides should maintain close strategic communication, further synergize development strategies and enhance the sharing of experience on governance, Xi noted.

He said that China will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with high quality and strengthen their cooperation in such fields as agriculture, digital economy and people's livelihood.

We will continue to unleash the positive effects of the corridor in promoting growth and improving people's well-being, he said.

Xi noted that the two sides should strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

China is ready to work with Pakistan to enhance multilateral coordination, practice genuine multilateralism and promote international equity and justice, so as to safeguard common interests and safeguard world peace and stability, he said.

For his part, Khan extended his congratulations once again on the centenary of the Communist Party of China and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

He also congratulated China on successfully holding activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

Noting that he fully agrees with Xi, the prime minister said the world is facing many major issues, which needs closer communication and cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan-China relations, he said, have gone through tests, and the two countries have shared weal and woe and supported each other.

China's support for Pakistan in fighting COVID-19 has safeguarded the lives of the Pakistani people, setting an example of a big country selflessly helping a small one, he added.

Pakistan firmly adheres to the one-China policy, firmly supports China's position on issues concerning its core interests, such as the issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and human rights, and firmly supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by Xi, said the prime minister.

Pakistan stands ready to work with China to promote the construction of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and pragmatic cooperation in various fields, he said, adding that his country attaches great importance to and will continue to take concrete measures to protect the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

The two sides also exchanged views on Afghanistan and other issues.

