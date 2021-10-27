Xi calls on People's Publishing House to sustain revolutionary legacy

Xinhua) 09:03, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called on the People's Publishing House to sustain revolutionary legacy and make greater contributions to developing a great socialist culture in China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the publishing house.

In his letter, Xi extended sincere greetings to all cadres and staff of the publishing house.

Hailing the publishing house's important contributions over the past 100 years, Xi urged it to keep its emphasis on spreading Marxism and the Party's innovative theories, displaying the progress of the Party and the country, enriching the intellectual and cultural life of the people and deepening reform and innovation.

On Tuesday, a symposium was held in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the publishing house. Xi's letter was read at the event.

