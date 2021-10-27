Xi calls for breaking new ground in weaponry, equipment development

Military aircraft fly in echelons ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Mingkun)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to break new ground in the development of the country's military weaponry and equipment, and contribute to the realization of the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks at a military-wide conference on weaponry and equipment-related work, which was held on Monday and Tuesday.

Xi extended sincere greetings to the participants of the conference and those working on the relevant front.

Hailing the historic achievements in weaponry and equipment development over the past five years, Xi said such progress has served as the material and technological underpinning for the country's strategic capabilities, military strength in particular.

He called for efforts to accelerate the implementation of tasks for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and advance the building of a modernized management system for weaponry and equipment.

CMC Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia also attended the conference. Speaking at the event, he stressed efforts to create strong synergy in weaponry and equipment development, focus on the needs of national security, boost sci-tech self-reliance and self-improvement, aim for the world's top class, and speed up the modernization of weaponry and equipment.

