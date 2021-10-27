China's sense of responsibility shines through in Xi's latest speech

Xinhua) 09:44, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has once again demonstrated China's sense of responsibility as a major country, as he delivered an address commemorating the restoration of New China's lawful seat in the United Nations (UN) 50 years ago.

Speaking at a conference held in Beijing on Monday, Xi reiterated that China will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

Xi's speech came as a powerful statement from the leader of the world's second-largest economy and the most populous country on the planet, sincerely illustrating what China stands for as a nation.

Xi pointed out that for the past 50 years the Chinese people have stood in solidarity and cooperation with people around the world and upheld international equity and justice, contributing significantly to world peace and development.

Since 1990, China has dispatched over 50,000 peacekeepers to nearly 30 UN peacekeeping missions. It is the second-largest funding contributor to UN peacekeeping operations and has contributed more peacekeepers than any other permanent members of the Security Council.

China is also committed to achieving common development, Xi noted. From the Tazara Railway to the Belt and Road Initiative, it has done what it could to help other developing countries and offered the world new opportunities through its own development.

Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, said the restoration of New China's lawful seat in the UN not only enabled China to integrate into the world but also helped the UN play a better role in promoting world peace and development.

Xi said that the Global Development Initiative, which he proposed at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in September, was put forth with the hope that countries will work together to overcome the impacts of COVID-19 on global development, accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and build a global community of development with a shared future.

"The initiative focuses on development as the master key to addressing all problems, and strives to solve difficult issues of development and create more development opportunities, leaving no countries or individuals behind," Ruan said, adding that it is an important public good and cooperation platform from China to the international community.

In his speech on Monday, Xi also reiterated China's adherence to multilateralism as a major country in a world facing the headwinds of unilateralism and protectionism.

"It falls upon us to follow the prevailing trend of history, and choose cooperation over confrontation, openness over seclusion, and mutual benefit over zero-sum games," Xi said.

Xi also talked about who shall make international rules and how to comply with them in his speech.

International rules can only be formulated by the 193 UN Member States together, and not by individual countries or blocs of countries. All 193 UN Member States should abide by international rules, without any exception, he said.

Zhang Guihong, director of the Research Center for the United Nations and International Organizations at Fudan University in Shanghai, hailed Xi's speech as the true meaning of multilateralism advocated by China.

Ruan said that if a few countries impose their own so-called "rules" on other countries, they will inevitably lose the support of other countries.

"China, as a responsible country, has lived up to its commitment to be an active supporter and participant of the UN with its actions," Zhang said.

Xi reaffirmed China's resolute support for the UN in his remarks. "Countries should respect the United Nations, take good care of the UN family, refrain from exploiting the Organization, still less abandoning it at one's will, and make sure that the United Nations plays an even more positive role in advancing humanity's noble cause of peace and development."

