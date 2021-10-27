Home>>
Test event held for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 09:15, October 27, 2021
Athletes prepare for their competition of Bobsleigh during a test event for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Sliding Center in Yanqing Zone, Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
