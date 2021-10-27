Chongli in Hebei ready to welcome world for Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Xinhua) 16:05, October 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows the Winter Olympic Village in Chongli district of Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei Province. With 100 days to go before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Chongli is ready to welcome the world. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)