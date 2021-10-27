Home>>
Agricultural machines sow seeds of winter wheat in Xingtai, N China
(Xinhua) 09:14, October 27, 2021
Farmers refill a sowing machine with seeds of winter wheat in the fields at Yanli Township in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
