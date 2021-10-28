Beijing Winter Olympics promotion week kicks off in Ukraine

KIEV, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Sino-Ukrainian Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics promotion week kicked off in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, marking 100 days before the competition's opening ceremony.

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine, and the National Sports Committee for the Disabled of Ukraine.

While addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong said that under the current circumstances, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will provide a platform for participating athletes from all over the world to show their skills, compete with each other, and enhance friendship.

Besides, the Games will contribute to the development of the international Olympic movement and the implementation of the Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together", the Chinese ambassador added.

The Chinese people solemnly promised the world to lend every effort to hold the Winter Olympics, Fan stressed, noting that China has worked hard to fulfill this promise and has conducted all the preparatory work.

The Chinese side has the determination, faith and ability to host the "simple, safe and impressive" Winter Olympics, the ambassador emphasized.

According to him, China stands ready to share its hospitality, wisdom and strength with the global community and enable it to fully enjoy the passion and beauty of winter sports.

For his part, Ukrainian Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov noted that Beijing would become the only city in the world to host the Summer Olympics and the Winter Olympics.

Ukraine has witnessed the brilliant arrangement of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, the minister stressed, voicing his belief that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will also be successful.

Ukraine supports hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and will actively participate in the Games and strive to contribute to their success, Nemchinov said.

He voiced the belief that the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics will also promote friendly exchanges and cooperation in sports between China and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a prominent Ukrainian biathlete Artem Pryma said that China has built very good and beautiful facilities for the Winter Olympics, creating favorable conditions for athletes to perform and achieve decent results.

Ukrainian athletes cherish the opportunity to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics and will work hard to achieve the best results, Pryma stressed.

Later this week, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics promotion event will kick off in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa.

