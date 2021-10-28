Home>>
Beijing 2022 unveils official uniforms
(Ecns.cn) 10:09, October 28, 2021
Models display the Beijing 2022 uniforms for staff, technical officials and volunteers on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games unveiled the official uniforms, consisting of clothing, shoes and accessories. Glowing red, Great Wall grey, sky blue and snow white are the main colors of the uniforms for Beijing 2022.
Considerations of environmental protection and sustainability are integrated into the design, production, and distribution of the uniforms.
