China's police chief calls for high-standard security measures for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 13:28, October 28, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Wednesday called on relevant departments to implement high-standard security measures and ensure the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are held safely and smoothly.

At a conference on the Winter Olympics' security work, Zhao urged efforts to implement strict and comprehensive security measures and take precautions against all risks.

The Winter Olympics' security command system should boast high efficiency, so that security orders can reach all levels of the security response system and be acted upon in a timely manner, noted Zhao.

Zhao also stressed that security and epidemic-prevention measures are to be taken coordinately. He also called for better preparedness for emergency situations.

Wednesday marks the 100-day countdown to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The security command system for the Winter Olympics was activated on the same day.

