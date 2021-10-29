Chinese consul-general in Sydney publishes signed article on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the Australian Financial Review

SYDNEY, Oct. 28 (People’s Daily Online) – On the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on October 27, Zhou Limin, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Sydney, published a signed article entitled "Beijing promises Olympics warmed by togetherness" in the Australian Financial Review. He mentioned in the article that China warmly welcomes the decision by the Australian Olympic Committee to send its team and a delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics, and he wishes all Australian athletes great success.

The full text is as follows:

Today marks the 100-day countdown to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The XXIV Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February 2022. Beijing will be the world's first "Dual Olympic City", having hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

"Together for a Shared Future", the slogan for the Beijing Winter Olympics, is highly aligned with the Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together", encompassing the core values and vision of the Olympic Movement, while conveying the warm wishes of 1.4 billion Chinese to work together and support each other for a better future.

In pulling out all stops to advance its progress for the Winter Olympics, China has completed the construction of all competition venues, with the organization of the games and operation of the venues well underway. Logistical efforts are really picking up steam.

In adherence to the concept of "green, inclusive, open and clean", China will deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid international sporting event.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be a green event. By unremittingly giving priority to ecological preservation, conserving resources and environmental friendliness, China will embed the impressive stamp of "Beautiful China" for the Winter Olympics. The "Water Cube", which played host to water sports during the Beijing 2008 Summer Games, has been transformed into the "Ice Cube". In just 6 hours, the Wukesong Gymnasium can make the switch between ice hockey and basketball. Green power will be 100 percent used in all competition venues. New carbon dioxide refrigerant, the world's most environmentally friendly, has been adopted at the four ice sport venues, with carbon emissions nearing zero.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be an inclusive event. In encouraging the general public to participate, contribute and share, China will accelerate the Beijing 2022 Winter Games productivity for society. With the development of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports and Cultural Tourism Zone, China will deliver more employment opportunities and wealth to the people in the zone. One out of every five people is engaged in snow-and-ice-related work in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou, where some snow events will be held. China is committed to involving 300 million regular participants in snow and ice sports through the Olympics. In fact, some primary and middle schools in China have already incorporated snow and ice sports into physical education.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be an open event. In adherence to opening up to the world, to the future and a commitment to modernization, China is promoting sports cooperation and cultural exchanges with the entire world through the Winter Olympics. In sharing a sound and cooperative relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF), China has also engaged dozens of experts around the world to build on their experiences in competition management and track design, to develop a platform for exchanges and mutual learning for the international Olympic movement.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be a clean event. In insisting on an economical, clean, and simplified Games, China is controlling the costs and strengthening procedural supervision to ensure integrity and fairness. In persevering with zero tolerance for doping, China will strive to make the Winter Olympics as pure as snow.

Beijing's Winter Olympics will also be a safe event. By taking the lead in bringing COVID-19 under control, China is ensuring the safe hosting of the Games. In view of the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in the Chinese mainland who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures, a decision which has been endorsed and welcomed by the International Olympic Committee. In a highly responsible attitude towards athletes and all members of the Olympic family, China will take active prevention and control measures in view of the continuing pandemic, so as to ensure the health and safety of all participating athletes and spectators.

A spectacular event for athletes to showcase their sporting capabilities, the Beijing Winter Olympics is also a stage for people from all over the world to enhance mutual understanding and friendship. "Together" has become an integral component in the Olympic spirit, reflecting the right direction of the Olympic movement.

As an Australian saying goes, "keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow". Once again the profound meaning of the Olympic spirit and Community of a Shared Future for Mankind to the world are vividly manifested.

A successful and splendid Winter Olympics will dim the haze of the pandemic for people from all over the world.

Both China and Australia are strong supporters of the Olympic movement. In fact, Australia has participated in all Olympic Games since 1896. China warmly welcomes the decision of the Australian Olympic Committee to send its team and a delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics, and we wish all Australian athletes great success.

See you in Beijing in 2022!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)