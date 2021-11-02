Chinese snowboarder pulls off insane stunt

(People's Daily App) 10:33, November 02, 2021

Su Yiming, a 17-year-old Chinese snowboard prodigy, became the first person in the world to pull off an insane stunt called "Backslide 1980 Indy Crail" in Austria on Thursday.

At the age of 14, Su began training with China's National Snowboarding Team for Slopestyle and Big Air. He has mastered some of the world's hardest tricks, including "Bs Triple Cork 1620 Mute" and "Cab 1800."

