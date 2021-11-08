Splendid venues of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

November 08, 2021

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, 2022. Competitions are due to be staged in three main clusters -- downtown Beijing, the capital's Yanqing District, and Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province. See the splendid venues in downtown Beijing!

