Splendid venues of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 14:23, November 08, 2021
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, 2022. Competitions are due to be staged in three main clusters -- downtown Beijing, the capital's Yanqing District, and Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province. See the splendid venues in downtown Beijing!
