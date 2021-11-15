Home>>
Beijing Releases Canteen Menu for Winter Olympic Athletes
(CGTN) 09:26, November 15, 2021
The organizing committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games released the canteen menu for athletes on Saturday, unveiling the characteristic yet inclusive cuisines that can meet diversified tastes.
