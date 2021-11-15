Languages

Archive

Monday, November 15, 2021

Home>>

Beijing Releases Canteen Menu for Winter Olympic Athletes

(CGTN) 09:26, November 15, 2021

The organizing committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games released the canteen menu for athletes on Saturday, unveiling the characteristic yet inclusive cuisines that can meet diversified tastes.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories