Beijing designates traffic lanes reserved for Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 10:12, November 15, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2021 shows a traffic lane reserved for Beijing 2022, capital of China. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xiaogen)

Special lanes for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics with a total length of 74.7 kilometers will be set up by the end of Nov., involving around 20 roads of downtown Beijing.

