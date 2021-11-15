Home>>
Beijing designates traffic lanes reserved for Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 10:12, November 15, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2021 shows a traffic lane reserved for Beijing 2022, capital of China. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xiaogen)
Special lanes for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics with a total length of 74.7 kilometers will be set up by the end of Nov., involving around 20 roads of downtown Beijing.
