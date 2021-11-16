USA curling legend Shuster looking to title defense at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:47, November 16, 2021

John Shuster (C) of the United States competes during men's curling final against Switzerland at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- American curler John Shuster has revealed that he and his teammates aim to defend their Olympic title at Beijing 2022.

Shuster, who is 39, led the U.S. men's curling team to win his first Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018. Now, he is back for more.

"We are training very hard and doing everything we can to get back and win the Olympic trials so we can represent the United States again at the upcoming Olympics and hopefully get a chance to go there and try to defend our gold medal," Shuster said during the Olympic qualification, which takes place from November 12 to 21.

Shuster told World Curling that he lost 25 pounds during the pandemic, and was able to spend time with his family and go fishing ahead of his push for an Olympic spot and the right to defend his Olympic title.

Shuster missed out on his attempt for qualification in the mixed doubles curling event at Beijing 2022, but the qualification for his men's team started on November 12. The final is scheduled for November 21.

