Smart Transport - A "Super Brain" for 2022 Winter Olympic Games
(Xinhua) 13:55, November 16, 2021
As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games approaches, co-host city Zhangjiakou is fine-tuning its smart transport system to ensure smooth Games-time operation.
Thanks to its smart transport system, dubbed as "Super Brain," the transportation data and live footage at all competition and non-competition venues in the Olympic zones can be transmitted to the command center instantly.
