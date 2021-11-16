Smart Transport - A "Super Brain" for 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Xinhua) 13:55, November 16, 2021

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games approaches, co-host city Zhangjiakou is fine-tuning its smart transport system to ensure smooth Games-time operation.

Thanks to its smart transport system, dubbed as "Super Brain," the transportation data and live footage at all competition and non-competition venues in the Olympic zones can be transmitted to the command center instantly.

