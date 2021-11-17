Home>>
Preparations of Yunding Ski Resort for Beijing 2022 underway in N China
(Xinhua) 10:26, November 17, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows a view of Yunding Ski Resort in Chongli of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. The seats of Yunding Ski Resort in Zhangjiakou competition zone have been installed, and the staff are busy preparing the tracks for the upcoming test events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: a peek at the venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
- Smart Transport - A "Super Brain" for 2022 Winter Olympic Games
- Music video for Beijing 2022 official motto unveiled
- USA curling legend Shuster looking to title defense at Beijing 2022
- National Alpine Skiing Center starts snowmaking for Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.