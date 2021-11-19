National Cross-Country Skiing Center starts snowmaking for test event for Beijing 2022

People's Daily Online) 16:15, November 19, 2021

(Photo/Courtesy of the National Cross-Country Skiing Center)

The National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, started snowmaking recently in preparation for the upcoming "Experience Beijing" 2021-22 FIS Nordic Combined Continental Cup, a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The National Cross-Country Skiing Center will stage cross-country skiing and Nordic combined events at Beijing 2022.

