National Cross-Country Skiing Center starts snowmaking for test event for Beijing 2022
(People's Daily Online) 16:15, November 19, 2021
(Photo/Courtesy of the National Cross-Country Skiing Center)
The National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, started snowmaking recently in preparation for the upcoming "Experience Beijing" 2021-22 FIS Nordic Combined Continental Cup, a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The National Cross-Country Skiing Center will stage cross-country skiing and Nordic combined events at Beijing 2022.
