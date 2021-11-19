Copper-alloy commemorative coins for 24th Winter Olympics issued

Ecns.cn) 08:59, November 19, 2021

A bank officer shows copper-alloy commemorative coins for the 24th Winter Olympics at a branch of China Construction Bank in Langfang, North China's Hebei Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Song Mintao)

One set of the coins consists of two coins, featuring ice sports and snow sports. Each face value is 5 RMB (about 0.8 U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)