Languages

Archive

Friday, November 19, 2021

Home>>

Explore winter events training at the winter sports lab

(Xinhua) 14:41, November 19, 2021

 

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is about to begin.

Equipped with 500 sets of experimental instruments and equipment, the winter sports laboratory at China's Northeast Normal University has backed more than 1,000 athletes to prepare for the Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories