Beijing 2022 venues to harness technology for carbon neutral Games

Xinhua) 10:06, November 21, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, will harness technology to deliver a carbon neutral Games to people across the world next year.

Yu Hong, head of technical department of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), said at a press conference on Thursday that "we have plans, effects, and also expectations on holding a green Olympic Games with high-tech tools."

The National Speed Skating Oval, known as the "Ice Ribbon", applies carbon dioxide trans-critical direct ice-making technology, bringing carbon emissions close to zero. The waste heat in refrigeration can be further recycled, enhancing the energy efficiency by 30 to 40 percent.

The Water Cube, a dual Olympic venue where the curling will be held during Beijing 2022, was turned into an Ice Cube within 20 days by using a quick-disassembly and dynamic-levelling monitor system. The Bird's Nest Stadium has also evolved into a digital and low-carbon venue with the help of the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

"Wind and solar energy from surrounding areas will be transferred to the three competition zones of Beijing 2022, providing a sufficient clean energy supply for all venues during the Games, with the goal of holding a carbon neutral Games with sustainability," Yu added.

For the snowmaking in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones where snow sports games of Beijing 2022 will be held, Zhao Weidong, a director of the BOCOG, said that the artificial snowmaking has no impact on the local water security and ecology and will not cause water shortages.

Zhao added that the organizers have applied the world-leading water-conserving equipment for artificial snowmaking. The water demand during the Games will account for 1.6 percent of the total current water consumption in Yanqing district, the Beijing Water Authority said.

The BOCOG said that 5G signals can cover all Games venues and roads connecting them, including the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway, enabling the world audience to enjoy the Games through 8K broadcasts in ultra high definition and to experience the Games in virtual reality.

"We sincerely wish all athletes to achieve good results in the high-tech venues during the Games and will also endeavor to apply these technologies into developing better game areas and equipment for sports enthusiasts in the future," Yu concluded.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)