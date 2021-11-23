Photo exhibition inaugurated in Romania to welcome Beijing Winter Olympics

BUCHAREST, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition offering a glimpse into the vision for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics was inaugurated on Monday in the "Red Dragon" commercial complex in northeast of Bucharest.

"This event is the reflection of our desire to highlight all of your efforts and hard work to organize the 2022 Winter Olympics under very challenging circumstances of the pandemic," Ecaterina Vanea, general manager of the Romanian-Chinese House, co-organizer of the event, told the audience at the opening ceremony, stressing that the games "will bring people from all corners of the world a radius of hope, optimism."

"I am hereby thanking China for organizing the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics with significant efforts under the current pandemic circumstances," said Mihai Covaliu, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), praising at the same time the high level of the Olympic venue facilities transformed or constructed under the green concept.

"This Winter Olympics is the continuation of the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and we believe that the Romanian athletes will achieve good results in this Olympics as those in 2008," added Covaliu, who attended the event together with George Boroi, COSR Secretary-General.

In her speech, Jiang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Romania, said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the preparations for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, while President Xi Jinping himself visited several different venues of the Games to check on the status of the ongoing works and the quality of the infrastructure which is meant to meet the highest standards and operate entirely on green energy.

According to her, sport cooperation between China and Romania has a solid basis and broad prospects. The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation signed earlier this year between the Olympic Committees of the two countries offered a new impetus to further strengthen the exchanges and mutual learning in sports fields.

The ambassador assured that the Chinese side will offer full support and maximum convenience for the participation of Romania's delegation in the Winter Olympics and hopes to work with Romania to promote the development of Olympic movements and carry forward the Olympic spirit.

The exhibition of some 100 photos, with sport as the theme, incorporating various design elements such as Winter Olympics, Chinese culture, urban style, ice and snow sports, reflects the unity of Chinese culture and Olympic spirit.

The exhibition, scheduled to close together with the Beijing Winter Olympics, was initiated by the 20 overseas Chinese communities in Romania and jointly held with the Romanian-Chinese House, "Red Dragon" commercial complex and Niro Investment Group.

