Civilization Magazine releases "The Olympic Manifesto - the Beautiful Olympic Cultural Scroll III" design

Xinhua) 15:53, November 25, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- With Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games less than three months away, the Capital Civilizational Development Foundation and Civilization Magazine jointly released the design of "The Olympic Manifesto - the Beautiful Olympic Cultural Scroll III" here on Thursday.

The design was finished under the guidance and support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a foreword by incumbent IOC president Thomas Bach and a congratulatory message from late president Jacques Rogge.

Thursday marks the 129th anniversary of the speech given by Pierre de Coubertin at the Sorbonne University in Paris, known as the Olympic Manifesto, which is displayed on the scroll.

"In today's fragile world with so much uncertainty, the Olympic Games are more than ever a powerful symbol of hope, peace and solidarity for all of humanity in all our diversity," Bach wrote in the foreword, which was read on the release ceremony by Jiang Xiaoyu, vice president of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association.

"With The Olympic Manifesto - The Beautiful Olympic Cultural Scroll III, the spirit of Olympism will continue to be spread throughout China and the world, ensuring that people, and in particular the young generation, will have a better understanding of the Olympic Movement and will discover why sport and its values matter even more today.

"This is why I would like to thank and congratulate Civilization Magazine for its continued commitment to keeping the Olympic spirit alive in the hearts of people and inspiring young people with our timeless Olympic values so that they can go out and make the world a better place through sport."

The scroll also encompasses the festival culture of 23 host countries and 43 host cities of previous Olympic Games.

The design stretches in chronological order of Summer and Winter Games, with the introduction of the Olympic Manifesto Square in Beijing and the culture of the Chinese New Year depicted in the center part. "This signifies that the culture of the East and the West meet in Beijing and develop with mutual learning," explained chief designer Zeng Hui.

Former IOC president Rogge, who had passed away in August this year, also left a congratulatory letter to the magazine.

"All my congratulations go to Civilization Magazine for once again being a messenger of the Olympic values, raising awareness of them, and in particular inviting the young generation to participate in and share them. And so thank you for helping to build a better world through sport," he wrote.

In 2008, the Civilization Magazine was authorized by the IOC to issue a trilingual Olympic Manifesto in Chinese, English and French. The first and second volumes of the scroll were published in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)