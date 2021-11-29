Languages

Key venues ready for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

(People's Daily App) 10:34, November 29, 2021

Venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are ready for operation in the run-up to the global sporting event to be held in China.

(Produced by Kong Shiyao; compiled by Chen Siwei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

