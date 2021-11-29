US democracy not an exemplary model but a broken one: Chinese Foreign Ministry

(People's Daily App) 10:26, November 29, 2021

“The US democracy is not an exemplary model but a broken one. The Capitol riots early this year laid bare the myth of the US democracy,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. “The US so-called ‘beacon of democracy’ has long collapsed.”

