US democracy not an exemplary model but a broken one: Chinese Foreign Ministry
(People's Daily App) 10:26, November 29, 2021
“The US democracy is not an exemplary model but a broken one. The Capitol riots early this year laid bare the myth of the US democracy,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. “The US so-called ‘beacon of democracy’ has long collapsed.”
(Produced by Kong Shiyao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
