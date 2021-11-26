Chinese FM, commerce minister to attend FOCAC ministerial conference

Xinhua) 16:54, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will attend the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal from Nov. 29 to 30, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced here Friday.

Before the conference, Wang Yi will pay a visit to Senegal at the invitation of his Senegalese counterpart Aissata Tall Sall.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)