Chinese FM, commerce minister to attend FOCAC ministerial conference
(Xinhua) 16:54, November 26, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will attend the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal from Nov. 29 to 30, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced here Friday.
Before the conference, Wang Yi will pay a visit to Senegal at the invitation of his Senegalese counterpart Aissata Tall Sall.
