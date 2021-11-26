Health cooperation to be important part of upcoming FOCAC meeting: official
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Health cooperation will be an important part of the agenda of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), scheduled for Nov. 29 to 30 in Senegal's capital of Dakar, a Chinese foreign ministry official said Friday.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has posed many difficulties to Africa's economic and social development and China-Africa exchanges, said Wu Peng, head of the Department of African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference.
China is ready to continue supporting African countries in their fight against COVID-19 in accordance with the pandemic situation and the wishes of relevant countries, according to Wu.
Both China and Africa are confident of winning the anti-pandemic fight and upgrading and enhancing China-Africa cooperation for high-quality development, he said.
