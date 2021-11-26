Chinese president to address 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference

Xinhua) 10:13, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver a keynote speech to the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on Monday via video link, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

