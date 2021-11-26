Xi's letter gives guidance for closer exchanges among media

The fourth World Media Summit opens in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the fourth World Media Summit (WMS) has highlighted the media's important social responsibilities, and given a significant guidance for closer exchanges and cooperation among media outlets across the world, foreign media leaders have said.

In his letter, Xi expressed the hope that participants at the summit will endeavor to help foster friendship between peoples and facilitate cultural and people-to-people exchanges, making due contributions to championing the shared values of humanity and promoting the development of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Ajay Kaul, editor-in-chief of United News of India, a multilingual news agency in the country, said the pandemic has not only caused human suffering but also widened the divide in the world.

"Thus, media has the additional responsibility of bridging the divide and amplifying hope for people around the globe, and needs to put more effort in highlighting the positive elements," Kaul said.

Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper, attended via video link the fourth WMS held Monday by China's Xinhua News Agency in Beijing. Korzhumbayev said that since the first WMS in 2009, the platform has witnessed a continuous strengthening of media cooperation.

The fourth World Media Summit opens in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

The summit has become a unique platform that facilitates the exchange of views among media outlets across the world on the most pressing global issues, he added.

The fourth WMS was attended online and offline by almost 400 guests of more than 260 media outlets and institutions from nearly 100 countries and regions.

Editor-in-Chief of the English-language newspaper Times of Oman Mohammed Essa Al Zedjali said this year's summit, with a large number of participants and rich content, has built a bridge for communication among different civilizations, as well as for mutual understanding between people around the world.

This event is essential in light of the common responsibilities and challenges that media organizations will face for the years to come, said Luis Enrique Gonzalez, president of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina.

For Prensa Latina, he said, this year's summit serves as a great opportunity to forge relations with media outlets from all over the world and get updated with trends dominating the current media landscape.

Savious Kwinika, editor-in-chief of the South Africa-headquartered CAJ News Africa, said that in this era, media can use social media platforms to enhance communication with the public, adding that the role of media is to provide information objectively, fairly and accurately.

