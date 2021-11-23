Xi consistently advocates closer China-ASEAN cooperation

A man poses for a photo in front of a poster marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN dialogue relations in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for fostering a closer community with a shared future for China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Xi made the remarks while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

On various occasions, Xi has reiterated the significance of and urged concerted efforts for China-ASEAN cooperation. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Nov. 22, 2021

At the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, Xi said China and the ASEAN can build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home together.

China stands ready to work with the ASEAN to grasp the overriding trend, remove interference, share opportunities and promote shared prosperity, he said.

"We will implement in earnest our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and make new strides toward building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future," Xi said.

Visitors tour the advanced technologies exhibition area of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Sept. 10, 2021

In his congratulatory letter to the 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, which took place in the southern Chinese city of Nanning, Xi said China and ASEAN have become each other's largest trading partners with the most dynamic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The two sides have been working jointly to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the spirit of helping each other and sharing weal and woe for a community with a shared future, Xi said.

An attendee takes a picture at a sub-forum of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

April 20, 2021

In a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, Xi noted that Asian countries have advanced regional economic integration and worked in unison to pursue both economic and social development, which has turned Asia into the most vibrant and promising region in the global economy.

Asia has also stood with the rest of the world in the face of traditional and non-traditional security threats, which has helped maintain stability and security in the region, Xi said.

"China calls on all countries in Asia and beyond to answer the call of our times, defeat the pandemic through solidarity, strengthen global governance, and keep pursuing a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

People visit the 17th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Nov. 27, 2020

While addressing via video the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit held in Nanning, Xi said "the China-ASEAN relationship has grown into the most successful and vibrant model for cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and an exemplary effort in building a community with a shared future for mankind."

China will work with ASEAN to advance all-round cooperation and maintain the good momentum for development and prosperity in the region, Xi said.

China welcomes the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and looks forward to its early entry into force, Xi said.

China will work with ASEAN countries to sustain the smooth flow of trade, promote mutual investment, open up markets wider to each other, and foster deeply integrated industrial, supply and value chains, he said.

The two sides also need to strengthen cooperation against COVID-19 and enhance capacity building in public health, he added.

