New FOCAC meeting to make plans for future China-Africa cooperation: white paper

Xinhua) 14:03, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting to be held at the end of November is expected to produce plans for friendly China-Africa cooperation in the next phase, said a white paper released Friday.

The white paper, titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals," hailed the meeting as an important diplomatic event for China and Africa to discuss cooperation plans and promote common development, saying it will be of great importance in promoting post-pandemic economic recovery and development in Africa, China and the world at large.

Together the two sides will plan and discuss the outcomes to be adopted at the meeting regarding key areas including health, investment and trade, industrialization, agricultural modernization, climate change responses and digital economy, the white paper added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)