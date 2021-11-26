Home>>
Chinese companies have 1.11 bln USD agricultural investment in Africa: white paper
(Xinhua) 11:17, November 26, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2020, more than 200 Chinese companies have an investment stock of 1.11 billion U.S. dollars in the agricultural sector in 35 African countries, according to a white paper published Friday.
Their investments cover areas such as planting, breeding and processing. More than 350 types of African agricultural products can be traded with China, said the white paper, adding that all this ensures steady growth in China-Africa agricultural trade.
