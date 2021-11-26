CPC maintains frequent exchanges with political parties in Africa: white paper

Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has maintained frequent exchanges with political parties in Africa, according to a white paper published Friday.

The CPC has established official contacts with more than 110 political parties in 51 African countries, said the white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."

Sixty-nine political parties in 42 African countries issued a joint statement with the CPC, calling on political parties across the world to join together in fighting COVID-19, according to the document.

Political parties and political organizations in Africa -- including more than 80 African state and political party leaders -- delivered 220 telegrams and letters of congratulation to the CPC when the latter celebrated the centennial of its founding, figures from the white paper showed.

