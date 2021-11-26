High-level exchanges play important role in developing China-Africa relations: white paper

Xinhua) 10:15, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- High-level exchanges play an important role in developing China-Africa relations, according to a white paper published Friday.

In March 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Africa, his first official overseas visit after assuming the office of president. To date he has made four visits to different locations across the continent, said the white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."

During the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2018, Xi had one-on-one meetings with more than 50 African leaders, renewing friendships, exploring cooperation, and discussing the future. He also attended close to 70 bilateral and multilateral events.

After the FOCAC Beijing Summit in 2018, 17 African leaders came to China for state visits or meetings, according to the document.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Xi has talked by phone with African state leaders on 17 occasions, maintaining close high-level contacts and exchanges with his African counterparts.

Xi has always treated African friends as equals, and fostered solid friendships and profound trust with African leaders. This head-of-state diplomacy has guided China-Africa relations to steady and sustained prosperity, the white paper read.

