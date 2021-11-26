China, Africa always stand firmly together at critical junctures, on major issues: white paper

Xinhua) 10:44, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A white paper released on Friday said China and Africa have always stood firmly together at critical junctures and on major issues.

The white paper, titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals," was released by China's State Council Information Office.

African countries have provided important support for China's endeavors to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, promote reunification, and achieve national rejuvenation through development.

China has firmly supported African countries in realizing national independence, following development paths that fit their national conditions, promoting regional integration, and strengthening themselves through unity, it said.

The solidarity between the Chinese and African peoples enables them to overcome difficulties and obstacles and build a bright future, the white paper said.

Confronted by COVID-19, China and Africa have withstood a severe challenge, helping each other and fighting side by side to defeat the pandemic through solidarity and cooperation, it said.

In June 2020, the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 was held via video link, making China the first country in the world to convene an anti-pandemic summit with Africa, the white paper said, adding that the summit has provided a guide for international anti-pandemic cooperation with Africa, and injected new impetus into global anti-pandemic cooperation.

In the current complex and volatile international situation, China and Africa are jointly advancing multilateralism, said the white paper.

China and Africa unequivocally oppose protectionism and unilateralism, support each other on issues involving the core interests and major concerns of either side, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, it added.

The theory and practice of China-Africa cooperation provide examples for developing countries in handling international affairs, and important references to the reform of the global governance system, the white paper noted.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)