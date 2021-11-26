China signs bilateral tourism cooperation documents with 31 African countries: white paper

Xinhua) 11:16, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has signed bilateral documents on cooperation in tourism with 31 African countries, according to a white paper on China-Africa cooperation in the new era issued on Friday.

The document, released by the State Council Information Office, noted that China has listed 34 African countries as outbound group tour destinations for its citizens.

The country officially launched group tourism businesses for Chinese people with 22 African countries, it added.

